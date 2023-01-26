iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 6.4%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.28 and last traded at $6.14. 13,458,623 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 24,133,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,409,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 33.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,965,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 254.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,345,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,100 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 109,140.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,375,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.