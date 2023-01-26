Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,165,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 139,705 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,148,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 47,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $128,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $1,339,311.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.33. 265,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,450. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

