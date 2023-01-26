iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the December 31st total of 647,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ SLQD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,289. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.03.
iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD)
