iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,828,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,637 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 8.4% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $254,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,181,348 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.66. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

