iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,803,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,131,000 after acquiring an additional 113,923 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.25 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.66.

