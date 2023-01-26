iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Position Cut by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,238 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 525.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 59,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,283,000.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSC opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $26.60.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.