iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.9% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

