iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,725 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,686 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,440,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,229,000 after buying an additional 185,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,285,000 after buying an additional 196,578 shares during the period.

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $61.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $70.41.

