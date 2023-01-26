iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $151,721,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $72,762,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.17. 616,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48.

