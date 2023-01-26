iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,395 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $28,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWB stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $221.64. 180,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,988. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.72. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.