iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Increased by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.22. 764,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

