iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $188.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $212.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.44 and its 200 day moving average is $180.60.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.