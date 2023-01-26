iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,449 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Jump Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $188.11. 1,859,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,047,086. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

