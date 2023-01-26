iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.33% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $31,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWV. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $95,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $231.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $201.82 and a 1 year high of $268.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.65 and a 200-day moving average of $226.36.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

