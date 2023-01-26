iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,346 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.72. 296,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,689. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.38.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.