iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,811 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 7.2% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $83,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $258.21. 338,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,140. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.38.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

