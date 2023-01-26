iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.7% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.35. 1,381,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,397. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

