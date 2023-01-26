iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $11,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after buying an additional 148,755 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $152.89 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $159.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.43.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.