iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Members Trust Co

Members Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Members Trust Co owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.27. 104,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.