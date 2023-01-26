iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,194 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $105.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

