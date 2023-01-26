iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.74. 1,659,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,415,848. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.03.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

