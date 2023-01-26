iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 12,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 340,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.
iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $804.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
Further Reading
