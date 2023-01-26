iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Up 3.3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) shares rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.79 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 12,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 340,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $804.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.38.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The company had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 39,569 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,780 shares in the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

