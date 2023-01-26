ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Trading 0.9% Higher

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.09. 1,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following divisions: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Others. The Enterprise division offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.
