Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $11,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,655 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 14.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. William Blair began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

JKHY opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.