Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) is Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for 2.3% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

J stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.15. 27,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.10. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.47%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

