Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.18. 133,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 331,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Jaguar Health Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

Institutional Trading of Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health ( NASDAQ:JAGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 823.56% and a negative net margin of 502.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -48.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 507.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 152.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 321,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

