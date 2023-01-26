Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Japan Airport Terminal from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

JTTRY traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21. Japan Airport Terminal has a 52-week low of $17.83 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. engages in the management and operation of airport passenger terminal buildings. It operates through the following segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverages. The Facilities Management segment deals with passenger terminal management, real estate rental, parking lot operations, and passenger services.

