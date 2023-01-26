Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,203,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285,290 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 7.7% of Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,107,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 57.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 146.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 724,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after buying an additional 430,634 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $9,248,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 83,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.47.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $116.93. 855,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,888. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.26 and a 200 day moving average of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5906 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

