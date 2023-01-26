JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 210 ($2.60) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JDSPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.48) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.62) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 205 ($2.54) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDSPY remained flat at $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

