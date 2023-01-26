Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vodafone Group Public in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Vodafone Group Public’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vodafone Group Public’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.43.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 23,331 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

