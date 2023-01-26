Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Huntington Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

HBAN stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.12. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $11.67 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

In other news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

