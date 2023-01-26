Jeremy Stoppelman Sells 50,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $1,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,593.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Stoppelman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $1,492,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,444,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $1,442,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $1,440,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $1,428,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of Yelp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $1,432,500.00.

NYSE:YELP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,700. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. On average, analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 41.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,542 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 23,806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Yelp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,631 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Yelp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,154 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,573 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

