JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

JetBlue Airways Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

About JetBlue Airways

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

