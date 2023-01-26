JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $8.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 30.7% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About JetBlue Airways

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.77.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

