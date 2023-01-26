Jill Terilee Angevine Purchases 630 Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 630 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,872.20.

Jill Terilee Angevine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

On Wednesday, January 25th, Jill Terilee Angevine bought 490 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.63 per share, with a total value of C$30,688.70.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,436,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,287,966. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$42.42 and a one year high of C$84.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$74.40. The stock has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$6.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 11.9900002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays set a C$85.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$90.80.

About Tourmaline Oil

(Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.