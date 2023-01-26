JOE (JOE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.91 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $64.21 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JOE

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

