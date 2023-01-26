John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.28. 4,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $67.02 and a 1-year high of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $936.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 6,199 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $509,867.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,119.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 2,689 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $218,535.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $86,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

