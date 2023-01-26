John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) PT Lowered to GBX 217 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 218 ($2.70) to GBX 185 ($2.29) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.04) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.25.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WDGJF remained flat at $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group Plc is an energy service company. It engages in the provision of engineering, production support, maintenance management and industrial gas turbine overhaul, and repair services to the oil and gas and power generation industries. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Asset Solutions EAAA, Asset Solutions Americas, Technical Consulting Solutions, and Investment Services.

