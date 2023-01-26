Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.45-$10.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.45-10.65 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.79. 615,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 99.6% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.