Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.45-$10.65 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.45-10.65 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $169.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $443.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,869,966.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,611 shares of company stock valued at $40,960,735 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,617,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,216,000 after buying an additional 80,598 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 168,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,878,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

