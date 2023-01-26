Joystick (JOY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29,057.15

Joystick (JOY) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Joystick has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and approximately $29,057.15 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000522 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00050844 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00029994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017862 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00219039 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

JOY is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.11795106 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $29,148.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

