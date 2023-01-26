JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €105.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €105.00 ($114.13) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 27.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($152.17) price objective on adidas in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($111.96) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on adidas in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($201.09) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of ADS traded down €3.22 ($3.50) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €145.50 ($158.15). The stock had a trading volume of 499,916 shares. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($218.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €130.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €137.37.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

