JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $100.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Trading Up 1.3 %

BOOT stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $105.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $351.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.