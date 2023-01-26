JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $100.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.46% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOOT. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.78.
Boot Barn Trading Up 1.3 %
BOOT stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $105.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Boot Barn
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.
About Boot Barn
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
