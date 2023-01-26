JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $95.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.21.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $89.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.43.

PVH Cuts Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PVH by 139.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PVH during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.