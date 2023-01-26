JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts John Wood Group (LON:WG) Price Target to GBX 217

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 237 ($2.93) to GBX 217 ($2.69) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.85% from the company’s current price.

WG has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 190 ($2.35) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.97) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.23) to GBX 165 ($2.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

John Wood Group Stock Performance

John Wood Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 143.85 ($1.78). 738,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market cap of £995.21 million and a PE ratio of -8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 255 ($3.16). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 141.43.

Insider Activity at John Wood Group

About John Wood Group

In other John Wood Group news, insider David Kemp bought 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £3,662.70 ($4,534.73). In other John Wood Group news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £2,606.30 ($3,226.82). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 2,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of £3,662.70 ($4,534.73). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,563 shares of company stock valued at $641,804.

(Get Rating)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.