JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CRWD. Barclays dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.
Shares of CRWD stock opened at $100.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average is $151.21. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,659,303.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
