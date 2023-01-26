JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $67.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.81.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.94 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $129,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,277,784. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

