JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $91.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.7 %

OMC stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 17,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.