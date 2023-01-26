Jump Financial LLC Acquires 23,002 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 207.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,002 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,699,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $1,327,072.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 413,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,699,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $51,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,133 shares in the company, valued at $13,361,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $36,639,072 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TEAM traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.38. 84,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,379. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92.
Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
