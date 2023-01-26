Jump Financial LLC Acquires 41,512 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,512 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Insider Activity

Valero Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Valero Energy news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.17. The stock had a trading volume of 374,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,969. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.